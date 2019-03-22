Packaging technology provider JASA is offering complete packaging lines for packing apples, including trays and bags.

JASA said that while packaging, size of the apples in the tray and number of apples per tray differs based geographical location.

In Belgium and the UK, the trays are packed with six apples which are smaller in sizes ranging between 60-70mm, while in the Netherlands and Germany the trays are packed with six apples, which measure 75-80mm. The smaller sized apples are sold separately or specially packed and the larger apples are either sold separately or in trays containing four apples.

JASA founder Piet Pannekeet said: “Apples are a product made by nature and they come in all shapes and sizes. Only the roundest, equal apples in both shape and size are packed onto trays for the consumers. Usually apples of the same size are packed per four or six apples onto a tray without looking at the weight.

“However, JASA offers a solution that makes it possible to create packages of apples with the weight by combining two almost similar size apples. This way the weight and the number of apples will be the same for each tray. JASA’s solution contains a weighing machine that also places the apples directly onto the tray.”

After placing apples onto the tray, they are corrected in order to make the blushes face upwards. Then, the apples are packed with a foil material to secure them onto the tray and protect them during transportation.

JASA has launched a new sustainable solution for apples using the cardboard sleeve for apples to make them stay visible in the packaging while being secured in place at the same time and the packaging is is suitable for recycling.

In addition, the sleeve offers space for printing the product information and contains a handle to make the packaging easy to carry. The important aspect of the solution is that this cuts out the need for foil material making the apple trays suitable for recycling.

JASA said that it uses Sleever, a compact machine for processing the new packaging solution, which can easily fit into existing lines and is capable of processing 40-80 packages per minute, depending on the need.

Piet added: “Usually, this is done by hand. There are some companies that use a robot with vision for this. However, this is a very new development and still very expensive.”