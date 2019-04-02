Xeikon has announced that James Thomas has joined the company as a UK sales manager for the company’s digital label presses.

James joins the leading digital press manufacturer from Focus Label Machinery where as Business Development & Marketing Manager he managed the company’s sales, agents and international business partners.

Commenting on his new position, James said: “The chance to join Xeikon was too good an opportunity to turn down. It was especially enticing when listening to where they see themselves both in the current market and in the future, with new products that are being developed. These are exciting times to be working with Xeikon, Flint Group, and the digital print sector.”

Prior to Focus Label Machinery James had worked in a number of sales roles in the industry – most notably with manroland in the UK and Ferag, where he was National Sales & Trade Development Manager. He began his printing industry career with HMSO at Somerset House in London.

Hans Gerinckx, VP Sales & Channels Worldwide at Xeikon, commenting on the appointment of James Thomas, said: “James brings with him a wealth of sales experience, industry knowledge, and understanding of the market. He will be a great asset.”

James lives in Rutland with his wife Lisa and has four grown-up children.

Source: Company Press Release