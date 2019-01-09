Jabil Packaging Solutions announced that it has joined Amazon’s Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS) program.

As a participant, Jabil can now directly offer vendors, sellers and manufacturers packaging design and manufacturing services to help them comply with Amazon’s certification guidelines for frustration free packaging (FFP), ships-in-own-container (SIOC) or prep-free packaging (PFP).

“Cumulative data compiled within The Enterprise Guide to Global Ecommerce puts worldwide e-commerce sales revenue on track to grow 246 percent, from $1.3 trillion in 2014 to $4.5 trillion in 2021.

“With that rapid expansion in mind, it is no surprise that many consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are scrambling to advance themselves beyond the boundaries of conventional brick-and-mortar stores, and developing packaging that meets the functional and aesthetic demands of the e-commerce channel,” said Joe Stodola, vice president of Jabil Packaging Solutions.

“Jabil’s addition to the APASS supplier list enables us to bring our world-class design and manufacturing expertise in e-commerce packaging directly to brands that are seeking to innovate packaging that better protects products in transit and improve customer experience after the product arrives at its destination.”

Amazon launched the APASS program to identify suppliers capable of supporting the development, manufacture and testing of packaging designed for e-commerce. Suppliers included on the APASS list have been trained on Amazon’s testing process, and are members in good standing of the International Safe Transit Association (ISTA).

Source: Company Press Release