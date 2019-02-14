Weighing, inspection and packing line solutions provider Ishida Europe has opened a quality control demonstration center at its headquarters in Woodgate, Birmingham, UK.

The center showcases the company’s entire range of quality control and inspection equipment including x-ray inspection systems, checkweighers and seal testers.

The new center facilitates the food manufacturers to see the equipment functioning before purchase and carry out trials for particular products and applications.

It houses a special cold room to trial fresh, frozen and chilled products.

Ishida is providing demonstration facilities, where visitors could view QC machines operating in conjunction with its other equipment like multihead weighers, bagmakers and case packers, highlighting it’s designing and installing capabilities in packing line solutions.

The company said that it provides an extensive choice of equipment across all ranges from entry-level to high specification machines and its technical experts are available at the center to provide advice and guidance to customers in the selection of the most appropriate models for their particular requirements.

Furthermore, its experience in food sectors, offers understanding of packing challenges to help identify the best solution to meet specific production and quality control objectives.

Ishida Europe EMEA quality inspection control business manager Ciaran Murphy said: “We believe our Demonstration Center is unique in the number of machines on display and the availability of other equipment to demonstrate complete and integrated lines.

The facility gives customers the opportunity to ‘try before they buy’, discuss their requirements in detail and undertake product trials to ensure they select the right model for their application.”

Ishida is displaying its IX-EN entry-level and IX-GN high sensitivity X-ray inspection systems capable of handling variety of packaged products, bulk products and outer cartons and cases, along with the specialist dual energy G2 model that can identify small bones in chicken fillets.

At the demonstration Checkweighers models capable of handling from 150 to 400 packs per minute at the highest accuracy are displayed. Leak detection models include the AirScan for MAP products and QC220 pressure seal tester for packs without gas flushing.

The company says that its Ishida Data Capture System (IDCS) for checkweighers and remote monitoring Sentinel software are also available for demonstration, focusing its ability to support the establishment of smart factories as part of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).