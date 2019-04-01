Univation Technologies will deploy its Unipol PE technology at Irkutsk Polymer Plant’s new 650kTA polyethylene facility at Ust-Kut in Irkutsk region, Russia.

The new Unipol PE facility is said to include a full-density range of PE resin product capability, which enables Irkutsk Polymer Plant to access various HDPE and LLDPE product applications in the domestic and export markets.

Irkutsk Polymer Plant director Egor Fomin said: “Providing significant, high-quality PE resins to supply both Russian and export markets needs was an important objective for the Irkutsk Polymer Plant, and this new UNIPOL PE Plant creates the world-scale capacity required to achieve that goal.”

Irkutsk will also deploy Univation’s advanced resin product technology, including Prodigy bimodal HDPE technology, for bimodal applications such as ISO certified PE100 pipe, high-performance bimodal films and light-weighted bimodal blow molding bottles for household, industrial and chemical (HIC) applications.

The company will use Univation’s Acclaim unimodal HDPE technology, which helps produce advanced unimodal products such as HDPE PE80 pipe, high environmental stress crack resistance (ESCR) large part blow molded (LPBM) drums and heavy-duty HDPE film liners.

Irkutsk is also using Univation’s Premier APC+ 2.0 process control system that offers advanced control and economic optimization capability for the Unipol PE process.

The firm will use Unipol PE Virtual Process Software (UVPS) to improve the training of its operations staff.

The UVPS is Univation’s latest platform for virtual plant simulation training for the Unipol PE process.

Univation Technologies president Dr Steven Stanley said: “We are excited about this new world-scale UNIPOL PE Plant now underway by Irkutsk Polymer Plant and very pleased Univation was selected as their PE licensor for this important project.

“This plant will provide Irkutsk Polymer Plant with the proven technology to deliver high performance products, consistent quality and maximum single-line capacity to produce both HDPE and LLDPE resins critical to meet Russian domestic needs and, importantly, demand growth in key export regions.”

Univation Technologies is a major provider of licensed polyethylene technology, as well as supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the Unipol PE process.