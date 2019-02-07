The first Rapida 75 PRO for a printing company on the island of Mauritius is set to commence operations at the end of March.

IPC Imprimerie & Papeterie in Cassis, a suburb of the capital Port Louis, has opted for a four-colour model. The production start is scheduled for the middle of the year.

Engineered for sheet formats up to 605 x 750 mm and configured with a package of board-handling accessories, the press is ideally prepared for the processing of substrates between 80 and 450 gsm. The feature list includes switchable differential-speed drives for the dampening units, roller coatings for low-alcohol and alcohol-free printing, and CleanTronic Synchro for parallel washing processes.

ErgoTronic ACR takes care of register measurements, while ErgoTronic ColorDrive measures and controls the ink densities. CIP3 PPF data from pre-press can be converted into press presetting data via LogoTronic CIPLinkX.

The compact, space-saving design of the Rapida 75 PRO, its low energy consumption and the availability of a local service partner convinced the IPC management and sealed the purchase decision.

The process was kicked off at a seminar last June. DSI, the Koenig & Bauer sales partner for Mauritius, the Seychelles and Madagascar, presented the products of the oldest press manufacturer in the world to an audience of representatives from practically all print companies on the island.

The company had taken over sales and service activities for Koenig & Bauer only shortly before. As a distributor of numerous other products for the print industry, DSI can point to excellent networking contacts. Not least for this reason, the seminar attracted considerable attention, and the contract with IPC was already signed before the end of the year.

IPC comprises a graphic design studio, printshop and finishing department, and is active in both commercial and packaging printing. In addition, the company runs a shop in Port Louis selling stationery and a diversity of trendy, mainly printed souvenirs.

