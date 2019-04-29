Ionic, the flagship brand of Washington-based cannabis holding company IONIC Brands, has unveiled a new packaging for its product line to match up with its luxury cannabis concentrate brand portfolio.

The new product packaging is available in Washington and California stores and is expected to be available in Oregon stores soon.

IONIC Brands, formerly known as Zara Resources, said that its flagship brand is set to make premium cannabis products that fit into the consumer’s life, with its new packaging delivering the commitment to elevate the cannabis experience.

IONIC Brands chief marketing officer Christian Struzan said: “The cannabis business and the cannabis consumer are both rapidly evolving.

“Over the last few years, dispensary design has become more and more chic, and the customer experience has become more sophisticated. Our new packaging is reflective of this evolution, and I believe this strategy puts us at the forefront of the luxury cannabis product market.

“The moment of conversion is what retail is all about. From a well-positioned brand and the message, it conveys to the tactile impression of our packaging and product itself. These are all important touch-points for our brand as it relates to our customers’ journey, and it is something that we craft very carefully.”

The company said that it is working on eliminating the negative stigma of cannabis use, which is the primary motivation for new sophisticated packaging.

In addition, cannabis users are a diverse group of people that prefers to purchase from a trusted producer where the secure packaging is essential for meeting the consumer needs and is in the legal cannabis market.

IONIC Brands chairman and CEO John Gorst said: “We believe we will add new customers and retain our current customers as we offer the product and packaging that customers have been demanding.”

Struzan added: “Luxury, Class, Elegance, and Quality are the cornerstones of our brand and we strive to embody with the purpose of legitimizing cannabis and the cannabis consumer.’Elevating Cannabis’ isn’t just a catch phrase for us, it’s something we execute and deliver on every day.”