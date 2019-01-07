INX International Ink has unveiled INXhrc natural-based inks as an alternative to traditional inks for brand owners and food packaging providers.

The NXhrc natural-based water, solvent and conventional offset inks will help reduce regulatory risk for brand owners and printers, as well as enhance production efficiencies for printers and converters.

The INXhrc inks are said to have better impact on the food packaging, as they use lesser chemicals compared against traditional inks.

Bio-renewable and sustainable ingredients have been used to produce INXhrc inks, and the inks are free from allergens, nanomaterials, flurochemicals, fanal pigments, heavy metals, latex or PTFE.

The INXhrc inks also helped to reduce CO 2 emissions and replaced more than two million pounds of petro-chemically derived resins, waxes and additives per annum.

INX International president John Hrdlick said: “INX International’s commitment to providing safe and sustainable product solutions can help printers and brand owners achieve sustainability goals, and consumers feel confident in their product choices.

“We are keenly aware of the impact we can have on consumer safety, brand marketability and the environment throughout a product’s lifecycle. Our INXhrc inks provide a path to measurable, reportable CO 2 savings and ultimately help brands tell a richer sustainability story.”

The INXhrc inks can be combined with high strength color concentrates to provide enhanced resolubility and transfer properties.

HAVI, a provider of packaging for foodservice brands, has worked with INX for the development of right formula for from natural-based inks.

HAVI innovation vice president Shane Bertsch said: “As a pioneer of clean packaging, HAVI is committed to not only improving the sustainability of foodservice packaging, but helping foodservice providers anticipate and stay ahead of consumer concerns about health and safety.”

INX International Ink, which is part of Sakata INX, is said to be third largest producer of inks in North America.

With full service subsidiaries in Europe and South America, the company provides a complete line of ink and coating solutions technology for commercial, packaging and digital applications.