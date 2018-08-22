An inventor from South Field, Michigan, has developed the BJB PACKAGING IDEA, a novel packaging idea for a cleaning solution.

“As a health professional, universal precaution in preventing the spread of germs is necessary. The travel industry and frequent travelers are exposed to germs due to confined, unkempt spaces. My invention will help sanitize these environments,” said the inventor.

BJB PACKAGING IDEA offers a way to control germs in the shower/tub/bathroom area. It helps prevent a person from coming in direct contact with germs and bacteria on various surfaces.

The unit is lightweight and compact in size for easy portability. This will eliminate having to carry a bulky disinfectant container.

The package is safe and easy to use, and will provide peace of mind to travelers and health-conscious individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

