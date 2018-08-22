InventHelp inventor develops improved packaging container

An inventor from InventHelp has developed improved packaging container (AAT-1891).

“I was making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and the jar of peanut butter was almost empty,” said an inventor from Rome, Ga.

“As I was stuck there scraping the last of the peanut butter out of the jar, I thought of a better way to design the packaging to make life easier.”

He developed the patent pending DOUBLE SIDED LID to make it easier for the consumer to use the entire contents of the jar.

The design eliminates the hassle of having to scrape the product from the bottom of the container, which saves time and effort.

The unit prevents product from going to waste. Additionally, it is ideal for use with thick or sticky products, such as peanut butter, petroleum jelly, hair gel, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

Source: Company Press Release