22 Aug 2018
News

InventHelp inventor develops improved packaging container

By Compelo Staff Writer
An inventor from InventHelp has developed improved packaging container (AAT-1891).

canbutter
Image: The new container can be used with thick or sticky products, such as peanut butter, and petroleum jelly. Photo: courtesy of Loveluck / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

“I was making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and the jar of peanut butter was almost empty,” said an inventor from Rome, Ga.

“As I was stuck there scraping the last of the peanut butter out of the jar, I thought of a better way to design the packaging to make life easier.”

He developed the patent pending DOUBLE SIDED LID to make it easier for the consumer to use the entire contents of the jar.

The design eliminates the hassle of having to scrape the product from the bottom of the container, which saves time and effort.

The unit prevents product from going to waste. Additionally, it is ideal for use with thick or sticky products, such as peanut butter, petroleum jelly, hair gel, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

InventHelp employs more than 100 people at our headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which include researchers, illustrators, writers as well as customer service representatives and other staff.

InventHelp maintains the largest network of regional sales offices of any similar firm: 60+ cities in the US, Canada, Germany and Australia.

InventHelp has made its corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for over thirty years. We can assist you in trying to submit your inventions or new product ideas to industry.

Source: Company Press Release

