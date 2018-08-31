InventHelp inventor develops enhanced product packaging

An inventor from InventHelp has developed enhanced product packaging (DPH-370).

“I wanted to put a stop to the waste of health, beauty and cleaning products,” said an inventor from Colorado Springs, Colo.

“I saw far too much waste being generated by my family. This inspired me to develop better packaging that allows the entire contents of the container to be used.”

He developed patent pending The Finishing Pump to address a common household problem. The design enables the user to extract all of a product from its container.

This helps its user save money by allowing them to maximize the contents of a bottle. The unique design also eliminates the need to shake the container, which can easily lead to messes.

The invention is suitable for use with a wide range of products, such as soaps, shampoos, perfume, household cleaners, window cleaners, lotions, etc. Furthermore, it is producible in different sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

Source: Company Press Release