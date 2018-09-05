INV Pack has introduced the MVA3 Pharma, a compact vertical form fill seal (VFFS) sachet packaging machine for mono doses of pharmaceuticals.

The MVA3 Pharma can form, fill, and seal up to four sachets per cycle and is rated at up to 70 cycles per minute with the utmost in seal integrity. This model is flexible in terms of format and allows twin-type finishes with intermediate perforations, variants that can house two different products, or strings of various sachets. From the unit’s industrial PC touch screen, such key operating parameters as pressure, temperature, sealing time, and length of the sachet are precisely controlled and recipes stored. Servo motors provide for fast, accurate adjustment. This machine is suitable for granulated, liquid, paste, powdered, and solid products. The compact MVA3 measures 5.5 feet high by 2.7 feet deep by 3.8 feet wide (1.7 m high by .83 m deep by 1.2 m wide). It accommodates film reels up to 1 foot wide (300 mm).

The MVA3 Pharma complies with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines. DQ (Design Qualification), IQ (Installation Qualification), and OQ (Operational Qualification) documentation is available as well as the MVA3 Pharma bill of materials. These machines can be supplied in compliance with 21 CFR part 11 regulations.

See the INV Pack MVA3 Pharma at the Matrix Pack Expo Booth #3632. Matrix will also be showcasing VFFS baggers, pre-made pouch filler/sealers, and HFFS pouch machines.

Source: Company Press Release