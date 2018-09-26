IntraPac International purchases Quality Plastics

Rigid packaging solutions designer IntraPac International has acquired Quality Plastics, an Arizona-based manufacturer of custom extrusion blow molded plastic containers.

Established in 1965, Quality Plastics designs and manufactures a wide variety of attractive and functional containers, including boston rounds, flat ovals, packers, cylinder rounds, wide mouth jars and specialty bottles, primarily for the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage markets.

IntraPac CEO Ray Grupinski said: “Quality Plastics is a strategic acquisition for IntraPac that extends our manufacturing footprint to the West Coast and expands our product offering into high density polyethelene bottles.

“We look forward to working with the Quality Plastics team to extend their sales reach to the East Coast and better service our collective customers with a broader product portfolio.”

Quality Plastics president Sandy Williams said: “Both IntraPac and Quality Plastics share the same core values of consistently producing high quality products with best-in-class customer service. We are excited to partner with the IntraPac to further our growth strategy and to continue expanding the capabilities available to our customers.”

Quality Plastics is IntraPac’s first acquisition under the ownership of ONCAP, who acquired IntraPac in partnership with management in December 2017.

Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, IntraPac is a designer and manufacturer of specialty packaging solutions including sticks, jars, vials, closures, spouts, bottles, tubes and metered dose inhaler can coating services.

IntraPac’s products are primarily sold to customers operating in the personal care, household products, food and beverage, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries. The company has more than 800 employees with ten manufacturing facilities located in Canada, the United States and Costa Rica.

Source: Company Press Release.