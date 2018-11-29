Total quality assurance provider Intertek has opened a new paper and cardboard testing facility in Chicago, US.

Intertek has developed the new paper testing facility at its existing site to provide full scope of testing services, as per the standards set by the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI).

The facility will help the company to expand its package testing services in the US, including ISTA transit testing and regulatory consulting.

The TAPPI testing is backed by same-site chemical analysis and Intertek’s packaging testing capabilities to evaluate the quality, performance and sustainability of paper and cardboard materials.

According to the company, the manufacturers and retailers are looking for high-performing, lighter, inexpensive and sustainable packaging due to the growth of e-commerce, consumer demand and environmental concerns.

TAPPI standards are framed to measure, assess and describe pulp, paper, and related products, including raw materials.

The standards include the assessment of quality, performance and safety of products such as wrapping paper, kitchen rolls, party plates, single-use food containers, copier paper, cardboard containers and others.

Additionally, the TAPPI facility will collaborate with Intertek’s chemical analysis lab in Chicago to assess products for harmful chemicals such as lead, heavy metals, phthalates and other toxic elements.

Intertek senior vice president Tim Hubbard said: “Intertek’s focus has always been to provide end-to-end Total Quality Assurance solutions to help our customers meet the evolving demands of the industry.

“As more manufacturers and retailers look to ensure their products are high-quality, sustainable, safe and perform well, it is more important than ever to assess both paper and packaging. We are thrilled to offer the paper industry this state-of-the art testing and expertise to meet these demands in a timely, cost-efficient way.”

Through using advanced equipment, Intertek provides paper products analysis, as well as assurance, testing, inspection and certification services testing to the customers in various industries across the globe.

With over 43,000 employees, the company manages 1,000 locations in more than 100 countries.