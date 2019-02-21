Interflex Group has invested £1.5m at its flexible-packaging converting facility in the UK, in a bid to optimize its production capabilities.

Interflex has used the investment to install new equipment at its converting facility in Sunderland.

The investment enabled the company to create new jobs in the region, in addition to helping it to increase output by 20%.

With a team of 140 staff at its facility in Sunderland Enterprise Park, Interflex is engaged in the production of flexible packaging for bakery and snack food products.

Interflex also operates a facility in Dalkeith of Scotland. With a turnover of around $63m in the UK, the company serves clients such as Mars, Nestle, Warburtons and various other major businesses in the food, household product and pet food markets.

Interflex Group managing director Graham Tilley said: The new equipment increases capacity and further develops our capabilities in performance packaging and sustainable solutions.

“The business continues to grow, providing quality products to our customers and increasing our scale and scope. At the same time, our workforce has increased by more than 20 per cent over the last seven years.”

Interflex product portfolio is comprised of laminates, pouches and specialty bags, as well as surface print / mono-web solutions.

The company produces multi-layer barrier and non-barrier laminate solutions for various applications.

Interflex’s laminates can be used to produce reel fed, roll stock, paper /film laminations, recyclable substrates, as well as clear, metallized or opaque films.

The laminates serve as barrier coatings and films for extended shelf life, as well as multi-layer structures for strength and appearance. These can be used in various applications, including poultry and meat, pet products, confectionary and bakery.

Interflex produces various pouches and specialty bags, including three side seal pouch, stand up pouch, flat bottom pouch and quad seal bag. In addition, the company produces cost optimized and high performance specialty film solutions, which can be used in various applications.