Innovia Films has introduced Propafilm Strata SL, a new range of transparent high barrier packaging films.

The new Propafilm Strata SL can be used as a standalone mono filmic solution, as well as in laminate constructions to be ‘recycle ready’.

Innovia’s new packaging film is recyclable, making it more suitable for use in countries that have the infrastructure to recycle polypropylene films.

Innovia Films global packaging product manager Alasdair McEwen said: “Our new in-house technology has enabled us to produce a totally new film with unique barrier properties.

“Strata SL has a very effective barrier to aroma, mineral oils and oxygen even at high relative humidity levels ensuring increased shelf life and reduced food waste.”

The transparent nature of the new film allows consumer to see the wrapped products, which is considered to be a useful feature for the food industry.

According to the company, the glossy film is also food contact compliant and chlorine free.

McEwen further added: “Strata SL has performed exactly as we expected, proving excellent machinability and printability. Some of our customers are currently running shelf-life tests to prove the product for their particular application which will provide us with real test results.

“Our target markets for this packaging film are cereal bars, biscuits, snacks, dried fruit and nuts as well as tea and coffee. This new development is very timely in view of the industry move towards recyclability and a circular economy.”

Innovia produces BOPP pressure sensitive label film solutions, including uncoated film for rigid and semi squeeze containers, one side coated film for rigid and semi squeeze containers, overlaminate films, coated films with enhanced squeezability, two side coated for rigid and semi squeeze and uncoated films with enhanced squeezability.

The company also produces films and labels for high barrier reclosable tobacco pack inner liner solutions and printable tobacco packaging films.

In addition, the firm provides advanced optical properties for cartons of premium brands and various films solutions for vaping devices.