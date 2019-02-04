JASA Packaging Solutions has introduced a new way to pack apples: without plastic! as part of its focus on sustainable packaging and better recyclable options.

In the new packaging, the apples are kept in place with a cardboard sleeve, which allows to see the products. The apples are secured in place in the tray and can’t be taken out of their packaging.

JASA founder Piet Pannekeet said: “On top of that, the JASA Sleever can be integrated into the packaging companies’ existing packaging lines. In most cases, the cardboard sleeves can be used with the trays currently used. The sleeves only replace the plastic material that is now used to wrap around the tray. This means that the processes remain the same, such as filling trays and the machine capacity.”

“The film that is currently used to pack apples is one of the things we looked at. That’s how we got the idea for the cardboard sleeve packaging without plastic.”

The company says that the environmental discussion on sustainable packaging is taken very seriously and they conduct regular sessions for different markets and to pack products in a more environment-friendly way.

The sleeve featured in new apples packaging is manufactured from 100% cardboard material and is expected to be 100% suitable for recycling, if the right trays are used for the sleeve packaging.

Piet added: “We wanted a sleeve that showed the apples. We think it’s important that the consumer can see the apples, so he knows they are nice, fresh, and good quality apples. We also integrated a handle in the design so the package is easy to carry.”

To keep the sleeve in place, it is attached to the tray with a label, on which, product information, barcodes, and other data can be printed.

The JASA Sleever for apples is capable of processing approximately 80 trays per minute. Apart from that, the Sleever can be changed over to make a complete different tray/sleeve combination in less than five minutes, so that it can be used with other products like kiwis, tomatoes, and avocados.