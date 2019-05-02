Canada-based folding carton manufacturer Ingersoll Paper Box (IPB) has invested in high-speed Koenig & Bauer-Iberica Optima 106K die cutter to boost production and efficiency.

IPB operates a modern facility in Ingersoll, Ontario with 85,000ft² of manufacturing space including a 38,000ft² of warehousing space.

The firm is engaged in producing folding cartons from standard designs to custom design solutions, from computer-aided design (CAD) to printing, die cutting, embossing, and folding/gluing.

The Optima 106K die cutter, which was commissioned at IPB’s Ontario facility in January 2019, complements the existing Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 seven-color 41-inch fully-automated printing press which was purchased by IPB earlier.

IPB president Sarah Skinner said: “When we installed the Koenig & Bauer Rapida 106 41-inch seven color press, it gave us added capabilities, faster production speeds, and broadened our customer base.

“We produce billions of custom boxes of packaging for customers in such industries as pharmaceutical, consumer goods and food packaging—all with a commitment to quality control and continuous improvement.

“We are always seeking to expand our capital investments in newer and better equipment to ensure that we maintain our reputation as a trusted supplier of paperboard packaging. Our newest addition—the Optima 106K flatbed die cutter—continues to support that mandate.”

Koenig & Bauer said that the press allows IPB to improve speed, throughput, and turnaround for its pharmaceutical, consumer goods and food packaging customers.

Skinner added: “The new Optima 106K is the perfect model for us due to its blanking capability.

“It provides high quality, high productivity, easy handling, and fast preparation. This newest generation of Koenig & Bauer-Iberica blankers is equipped with new tooling technology to do sheeting in a fast and easy method.”

In addition to helping for easily plan job production, the KBA-Iberica Optima 106 K die cutter is capable of handling paper, cardboard, plastic and corrugated boards up to 1.5mm.

Ingersoll Paper Box offers custom packaging solutions to customers in the industries of pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, consumer products, food, bakery and technology.