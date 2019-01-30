Metsä Board's new eco-barrier paperboard, MetsäBoard Pro FSB EB1, has achieved the industrial compostability certification complying with DIN EN 13432 and ASTM D6400 standards.

The certification is issued by DIN CERTCO and the testing was carried out by ISEGA laboratories.

Katja Tuomola, Business Development Director at Metsä Board, commented upon this important development: “Brand owners are looking for new, more ecological solutions made of renewable, non-plastic materials, which can be composted and recycled. This external certification helps them choose packaging materials that truly comply with their disposal requirements.”

DIN EN 13432 standard refers to ‘Requirements for Packaging Recoverable through Composting and Biodegradation’. US certification ASTM D 6400-12 covers the ‘Standard Specification for Labelling of Plastics Designed to be Aerobically Composted in Municipal or Industrial Facilities’.

The non-plastic special barrier treatment developed for MetsäBoard Pro FSB EB1 improves the grease resistance of the board and makes it an ecological and efficient packaging material for food, takeaway and food-on-the-go applications.

The grease resistance can be cost-efficiently enhanced further at the converting stage with the addition of just one varnish layer.

The product is safe for direct food contact and no optical brighteners (OBA free) or fluorochemicals have been used in the production. It is available in basis weights of 195–320 g/m2 and can be recycled with paper and board recycling schemes.

