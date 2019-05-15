Imperial Dade has announced the acquisition of Mid Continent Paper & Distributing Co.

The transaction represents the twenty-first acquisition for Imperial Dade, a leading national distributor of disposable food service and janitorial supplies, under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, and founded in 1952, Mid Continent Paper is a distributor of food service disposables and food packaging supplies serving the Midwest. The acquisition of Mid Continent Paper expands Imperial Dade’s presence in the Midwest and strengthens its footprint in Kansas City. Mid Continent Paper customers can expect the same exceptional customized service with an expanded offering of solutions going forward.

Robert Tillis said, “Mid Continent is a leading distributor in the Midwest and has an excellent commitment to service, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform. We enthusiastically welcome the Mid Continent team members to Imperial Dade and look forward to working together to further grow the business.”

Cathy Grommet, CEO of Mid Continent Paper, said, “We are excited about the future of Mid Continent Paper under the leadership of Imperial Dade. On behalf of the Mid Continent team, we look forward to joining the Imperial Dade organization.”

“This acquisition further builds our presence in the Midwest following the opening of our Kansas City facility in 2018 and the acquisition of Kranz,” said Jason Tillis. “We look forward to working with the Mid Continent Paper team members and continuing to grow together.”

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade is a leading distributor of disposable food service and janitorial supplies in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions and Puerto Rico. Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the disposable food service and janitorial supplies industry.

Source: Company Press Release