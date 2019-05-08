Imperial Dade has announced the acquisition of Butler-Dearden Paper Service. The transaction represents the twentieth acquisition for Imperial Dade, a leading national distributor of disposable food service and janitorial supplies, under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, CEO and President of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Headquartered in Boylston, MA, and founded in 1882, Butler-Dearden is a distributor of packaging supplies, printing paper, chemicals, and janitorial supplies serving the New England area.

The acquisition of Butler-Dearden strengthens Imperial Dade’s existing presence in the New England market. Butler-Dearden customers can expect the same exceptional customized service with an expanded offering of solutions going forward.

Robert Tillis said, “Butler-Dearden is a leading distributor in New England and has an excellent commitment to service, which makes it a great addition to the Imperial Dade platform. We enthusiastically welcome the Butler-Dearden team members to Imperial Dade and look forward to working together to further grow the business.”

David Butler, CEO of Butler-Dearden, said, “We are excited about the future of Butler-Dearden under the leadership of Imperial Dade. On behalf of the Butler-Dearden team, we look forward to joining the Imperial Dade organization.”

“This acquisition will enhance our ability to serve Butler-Dearden’s customers as well as our own,” said Jason Tillis. “We look forward to working with the Butler-Dearden team members and continuing to grow together.”

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade is a leading distributor of disposable food service and janitorial supplies in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions and Puerto Rico.

Since CEO Robert Tillis and President Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the disposable food service and janitorial supplies industry.

Source: Company Press Release