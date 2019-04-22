US-based print provider Imagine Group has invested in a new EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass inkjet press to expand its print technology lineup.

The new ultra-high-speed press is expected to provide Imagine with new capabilities and enhance speed-to-market efficiencies for a wide range of applications.

Imagine, which produces a sizable volume of corrugated board printing, said that it intends to use the Nozomi press featuring high-end print quality and high-productivity capabilities, to deliver impactful visual marketing to its retail and CPG clients.

Imagine manufacturing vice-president Mark Popp said: “We are excited to add the Nozomi’s impressive technology to our production fleet.

“Imagine is continuing to invest in industry-leading innovation as we further our mission to create impactful brand experiences and drive consumer outcomes.”

Designed for high-quality graphic corrugated board printing, the Nozomi digital press platform has print speeds of up to 75 meters per minute, which is equivalent to 1,800 50” x 100” sheets per hour.

Imagine chief customer officer Michael Moore said: “The Nozomi line has an impressive record of delivering high-impact, high-quality results, and we are excited for the opportunity to broaden its capabilities in support of our business and the needs of our customers.”

Imagine also plans to use the Nozomi C18000 to create efficiencies in rigid-board display production by transitioning to direct-to-board digital printing and away from litho-laminate mounting of analog offset-printed sheets, EFI said.

Popp added: “The Nozomi C18000 is truly a game-changer. Not only will this digital press offer speed-to-market efficiencies using single-pass technology, but graphically rich jobs will have litho-like quality.”

EFI said that it is working with Imagine to help establish new capabilities for the 71-inch-wide press to enhance its output.

EFI chief revenue officer Frank Mallozzi said: “The new Nozomi capabilities coming to IMAGINE speak to the tremendous potential that single-pass inkjet has to re-shape and re-define digital’s essential and central role in the future of print.”

Imagine plans to install the EFI Nozomi press, which was purchased in 2018, at its facility in Shakopee, Minnesota, this month.

After the installation, the firm plans to test the machine in May and commence full operation in June 2019.