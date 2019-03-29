illy, inventor of the modern espresso machine, has introduced illy Cold Brew Aria, that gives nitro cold brew coffee effect with richer effervescence and flavor by simply using ambient air.

The Cold Brew Aria is a tap handle embedded with adjustable valve, to draw the ambient air in, ensuring the system does not require any gas tanks.

The patent pending valve that plays key role in the illy Cold Brew Aria captures ambient air, which comprises 78% nitrogen in it by nature. The nitrogen from the air is infused immediately at high pressure into the cold brew coffee while it is dispensed.

The valve mounted on the system’s tap handle turns cold brew with bubbles into an even richer-tasting and effervescent experience for coffee lovers and is easier to be handled for cafes, restaurants, hotels resorts and other venues.

In addition, the Cold Brew Aria valve is designed to be able to adjust to vary the levels of air and effervescence infused into cold brew, allowing producing either effervescent or regular cold brew with only one tap handle and one coffee source.

illy Cold Brew Aria system was designed with minimal internal lines for making the maintenance quick and simple, where only a five-minute daily soaking of the spout, and weekly flushing of lines are required.

illy claims that its Cold Brew Aria forms the first-ever system that infuses ambient air into coffee to create a “nitro effect” without the use of space-consuming nitrogen tanks or air compressors. The combination creates a beautiful, long cascading effect in the glass and a rich creamy head.

To serve the combination for cafes, restaurants, hotels and every place else, that aims to delight coffee lovers, the illy Cold Brew Aria system has paired with illy’s Bag-in-a-Box.

illy’s Bag-in-a-Box is a five-liter soft package, packed in a compact box and filled with perfectly-prepared illy cold brew, eliminating the need for baristas and other staff to manage and monitor up to 12 hours of preparation.

illy said that its Cold Brew Aria Cold Brew system is available for qualified illy accounts with certain volume commitments, and is currently operating in all San Francisco illy Caffè locations. The system can also be retrofitted to existing tap systems to immediately enhance product quality.