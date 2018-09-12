International Dispensing Corporation (IDC) has launched the Alliance for Aseptic Foodservice (AAF) for foodservice market.

Intended to address aseptic packaging in the foodservice market, the AAF unites industry leaders under single platform to promote a solution for large-format (3 to 20 liter) aseptic packaging.

The AAF comprises aseptic bag-in-box (BIB) filling machine company Alfa Laval, aseptic bag manufacturers Aran Packaging and Goglio, and aseptic bags dispensing unit maker Boxxle.

IDC said that the AAF offers end-to-end packaging solution by combining aseptic technologies.

The packaging solution will remain ambient at all stages such as packing, shipping, storage, and dispensing., the firm noted.

IDC chairman Greg Abbott said: “By forming the AAF we are making a significant statement.

“Leading industry players with a shared vision, who believe in each other, are uniting for the purpose of promoting a definitive aseptic foodservice solution, one that is economical, environmentally friendly, visually appealing, and lends itself to a myriad of applications.

“Instead of only selling our products separately, we are channelling our efforts into a common purpose that will make us all stronger and build a robust category.

“This collective turn-key initiative should simplify customer decision-making and provide aseptic brand owners all over the world a streamlined means of expanding their brands into new areas of distribution.”

In addition to facilitating the development of a complete industrial solution for large-format aseptic packaging, the alliance will offer a single sales and marketing platform for the new solution.

IDC’s portfolio includes The Answer, an aseptic dispensing tap that is designed to safely dispense ultra-high-temperature (UHT) liquid food products.

The Answer dispensing tap is used in both low and high-acid beverages, including dairy, dairy-based coffee, juice, tea, and coconut water in large-format foodservice applications.

The firm’s portfolio also includes Bag-in-Dispenser (BID) system which is claimed to be most economical and environmental means of delivering UHT beverages.

US-based packaging research and development company, IDC is engaged in creating and manufacturing disruptive innovations for the beverage and liquid food industries.