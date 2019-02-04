Technology firm IBM, along with Sigfox, has revolutionized container tracking for French car manufacturer Groupe PSA.

The companies have launched the Track&Trace solution for the digitalization of package (container) tracking between suppliers and assembly plants within Groupe PSA.

The Track&Trace solution is based on IBM’s cloud-based Internet of Things technologies (IoT) and and Sigfox’ international 0G network, which facilitates container rotation between the various Groupe PSA’supplier sites and factories.

Via Track&Trace solution, Groupe PSA can track the sensor-equipped containers in real time through Sigfox’ network.

The solution will help Groupe PSA to decrease production line breakdowns and packaging waste in order to prevent incidents.

Groupe PSA is currently implementing the Track&Trace solution at its various sites.

Groupe PSA manufacturing and supply chain EVP Yann Vincent said: “We are constantly looking for technological solutions to meet with the needs of our factories and to be as efficient as possible. This “Track&Trace” system allows us to know, individually and in detail, where our containers are located.

“This technological advance must allow to optimize our rotation loops and to prevent incidents. It is a real disruption and a new step in the digitalization of the supply chain.”

The business solution has been designed during a design thinking session at IBM Studio with Groupe PSA’s logistic experts. Later, it was industrialized within IBM France’s ScaleZone, which is a federating open ecosystems to develop multi-stakeholder projects.

IBM services engaged in the development of Track&Trace solution to integrate into the industrial environment ranging from the sensor’s adaptation to the deployment of an as a service container solution.

IBM France president Nicolas Sekkaki said: “With this innovative project, we are demonstrating the value of working in a conjoined ecosystem and in particular with a partner such as Sigfox, to develop new digital usages in a co-innovating process with Groupe PSA.”

IBM is a major IoT provider with over 6,000 client engagements in 170 countries. Sigfox is also a major IoT service provider and inventor of the 0G network that is provided in 60 countries.