i2r Packaging Solutions, a manufacturer of wrinklewall and smoothwall aluminum foil containers for the food industry, has unveiled an aluminum smoothwall product, which the company claims will shake-up the food packaging industry.

The product, dubbed i2r Ultra, uses a new style of embossing to increase stress resistance and reduce the gauge, price point and environmental impact.

The company said that it will launch the patent protected and design registered i2r Ultra at the forthcoming Packaging innovations show, which is due to be held from 27-28 February 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham.

i2r has collaborated with Wolverhampton University to develop the complex innovative project. For this, the finite element analysis prediction software has been employed and significant independent scientific testing and validation has been carried out to achieve a stronger, yet lightweight tray design.

The company said the specialist rib and base configuration provides an increase in structural strength and delivers a reduction in weight compared to its market equivalents.

The new tray includes an Alu recyclable logo and a ‘rinse & recycle’ message, which provides the consumer with a clear environmental initiative to further promote the aluminum recycling.

i2r commercial director Jon West said: “With i2r Ultra, we have achieved a weight saving on an infinitely recyclable product and increased the strength over other competitor products. As a market leader our abilities to innovate are well known.

This design shows that we are working hard to address environmental concerns, whilst at the same time offering further innovation and commercial choice by increasing strength and offering the product at a reduced price point against comparable containers. We are really excited about this new range and the benefits it has to offer.”

Initially i2r Ultra with 8 foil containers is launched as an addition to their existing smoothwall range following the company’s further investment in new tooling to expand the range longer term.

West added: “We welcome customers to contact us to discuss the project in more detail and we’ll act on their requirements. In complementing our existing products, it is technically possible to incorporate this design throughout the whole i2r smoothwall range.”