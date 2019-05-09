Huntington Solutions has completed the acquisition of protective and temperature-sensitive foam packaging solutions provider Radva.

Based in Virginia, Radva offers of protective and temperature-sensitive foam packaging solutions for the customers in the medical, pharmaceutical and food industries.

The company’s solutions can be used in various applications, including electronic equipment, furniture, mail-order fresh food, and heat sensitive medical and pharmaceutical shipments.

Established in 1962, Radva is also involved in the custom designing and manufacturing of expanded polystyrene (EPS) and inter-polymers such as Arcel for packaging, material handling and component parts.

With additional cold chain capabilities, the company supplies its solutions to Fortune 500 firms and early-stage businesses such as HP, Canon, American Woodmark, Mitsubishi, and Delphi.

Radva produces insulating containers and packaging by using EPS and specialty resins with different properties.

The company’s insulated containers can be used for food, agriculture, medical and pharmaceutical products, as well as other perishable goods.

Some of the features of insulated containers are lightweight, convenient, durable, recyclable, and available with variable wall thickness.

Radva has a variety of materials options, including low-cost, impact energy absorbing, solvent resistance or buoyancy, to meet the optimal configuration of the customers.

Its packaging can be single material, or mixed, such as expanded foam and corrugated combinations.

The firm’s molding and fabricating facilities hold capacity to produce shapes as large as 12 feet by 5 feet and as small as 1/2inch by 1/8inch.

Huntington said it also completed a refinancing of its existing debt concurrent with the acquisition.

Based in Greer of South Carolina, Huntington Solutions provides custom-engineered shape-molded and fabricated foam made from EPS, expanded polypropylene (EPP) and other advanced resins.

The company operates six production facilities situated in South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, as well as two in Mexico.

Huntington’s facilities are specialized in the production and assembly of major components used in the in protective packaging, energy absorbing safety materials and temperature controlled containers.