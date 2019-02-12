Finland-based packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki has introduced new sustainable paper straws, which are crafted to be reliable and functional.

The new paper straws have been developed by using fiber gathered from sustainably managed forests. The paper used in the straws and their wrapping is PEFC certified.

Huhtamaki has produced paper straws in facilities with enhanced safety standards, and they were tested and certified for food safety in Europe, China and the US.

Huhtamaki Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania business segment QSR & Beverage global category director Neal McCone said: “Our paper straws are crafted to be strong, reliable and functional. We have invested in new, purpose-built machinery to deliver premium product quality.

“We are confident that we can offer paper straws that are durable and superior in performance compared to the current market offering. Our straws are also both odor and taint free.”

The company is providing the paper straw in new size variants, apart from the standard size with 7.3mm diameter.

The new paper straws, which serve as an alternative to plastic straws, are made with new and purpose-built machinery, enabling to improve product quality.

McCone further added: “In addition to new machines we have also invested into new manufacturing setups for paper straws. We look forward to the opportunity to offer a sustainable choice, grow the market and be the leading supplier.”

“With our initial output we are serving McDonald’s in the UK and across Europe as one of their main suppliers.”

In June 2018, Huhtamaki announced that it will test a trial version of a renewable fiber based ready meal packaging with consumers in the UK.

The testing has been carried out with a fiber based ready meal packaging developed by Huhtamaki in partnership with Swedish forestry cooperative Södra and Saladworks, as an alternative to existing plastic ready meal trays.

Huhtamaki, which provides packaging for food and drink products, has network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in34 countries.