Finland-based packaging firm Huhtamaki has opened a new foodservice packaging manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland.

Located in the town of Antrim, near Belfast, the new facility initially operates as a dedicated paper straw manufacturing site.

Going forward, the site will be expanded to manufacture range of other paper-based products.

The manufacturing facility, which brings Huhtamaki’s manufacturing sites in Northern Ireland to three, is expected to employ approximately 560 people.

Huhtamaki said that the new plant will be integrated with first wave of equipment during 2019, followed by further investments in additional manufacturing equipment planned for 2020-22.

Huhtamaki Foodservice general manager in Northern Ireland Ciaran Doherty said: “At Huhtamaki we are continuously looking for ways to improve the environmental performance of our products and to introduce new, more sustainable packaging innovations.

“The launch of our paper straws is a good example of this. We are extremely proud to support our customers in their strategy to have a more sustainable and environmentally responsible supply chain by opening this new site.”

In February 2019, Huhtamaki has introduced new sustainable paper straws to serve as an alternative to plastic straws.

The new odour and taint free paper straws have been developed by using fibre gathered from sustainably managed forests. It is made available in new size variants, apart from the standard size with 7.3mm diameter.

Commenting on the launch of new sustainable straws, Huhtamaki Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania business segment QSR & Beverage global category director Neal McCone said: “Our paper straws are crafted to be strong, reliable and functional. We have invested in new, purpose-built machinery to deliver premium product quality.

The new straws are made with new and purpose-built machinery, enabling to improve product quality.

McCone further added: “In addition to new machines we have also invested into new manufacturing setups for paper straws.”

The firm said it plans to expand paper straw manufacturing capacity in Europe during 2019.

Huhtamaki, which provides packaging for food and drink products, has network of 79 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in 34 countries.