Finnish packaging solutions provider Huhtamaki has invested in CBW Automation’s new integrated robotic and automation system to produce Chinet plates.

Huhtamaki has installed the new integrated robotic and automation system at its New Vienna facility in Ohio to produce 7-in polystyrene (PS) plastic dinner plates.

Huhtamaki senior process engineer Michael Drake said: “CBW’s new design enables us to maintain the footprint in the production line and gain 50% output without losing efficiencies.”

The automation system is provided with a new B2X side-entry robot, which is a servo-driven unit that helps avoid transfer of plates to elevators.

The integrated automation system features custom conveying that links the shrink wrapper, heat tunnel, label applicator, and accumulation table to park plate stacks for manual packing.

It also includes primary and secondary shrink wrap and label applicator system to run line in case of downtime interruptions such as roll changes.

The round crystal-cut PS plates are injection molded in a large cavitation stack mold, while the robot separates the molded plates into stack counts of 8, 10, 12, 25, and 32 plates.

The custom conveying system is linked to a primary and secondary shrink wrapper and pressure-sensitive label applicator, and the stacks are manually loaded into a box.

CBW said that the new system offers a smaller footprint, 50% greater production output, quicker changeovers and cost savings compared to the earlier high-speed retrieval system (HSRS).

Since the late 1970s, CBW has been supplying robotics and automation systems to Huhtamaki.

CBW Automation sales and marketing director Taras Konowal said: “We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with Huhtamaki and we’re thrilled that our newly designed automation system meets their high-productivity needs.”

Huhtamaki, which provides packaging for food and drink, has 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales-only offices in 34 countries. Based in Espoo, the company employs around 17,700 people and generated net sales of around €3.1bn in 2018.

Based in Fort Collins of Colorado, CBW Automation supplies robots and automation solutions with a focus on injection molding and thermoforming applications in the packaging and medical sectors.