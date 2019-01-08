Huhtamaki, a global specialist in packaging for food and drinks, has appointed Charles Héaulmé as president and CEO.

The planned CEO succession takes place as Jukka Moisio steps down after a long and successful tenure and Charles Héaulmé (52) takes the lead as the new President and CEO of Huhtamaki. The transition will take place on April 26, 2019, following the Annual General Meeting.

Huhtamaki board chairman Pekka Ala-Pietilä said: “I want to thank Jukka Moisio warmly for his outstanding achievement at the helm of the company for over a decade. He lifted Huhtamaki from a very difficult position into a solid profitable growth trajectory and to a leading global food packaging company. Under Jukka Moisio’s lead the company has been able to create significant value for the shareholders.”

“I am thankful and proud of what we have achieved together with my colleagues during these years. This is a good moment to leave; the company is in a good shape and there are many great initiatives ongoing that will provide further growth opportunities,” Jukka Moisio comments.

Charles Héaulmé joins Huhtamaki from Tetra Pak, where his latest position has been Vice President Europe and Central Asia since 2015. Prior to this he has worked in various business and finance leadership roles in Tetra Pak in different geographies since 1999. He has also held financial controlling roles in Bosch Braking Systems Division 1994-1999 and served as a senior auditor in KPMG during 1990-1993.

“Charles Héaulmé has an impressive record of leading businesses and people with the capability to bring new perspectives and teams together with great results. Huhtamaki’s Board of Directors is confident, that he has the vision, global experience and deep understanding of the food packaging industry to steer Huhtamaki into the next era,” says Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Board.

“I am truly honored to be appointed to lead this great company into the future. Huhtamaki’s development, particularly through the last ten years, has been impressive. I am committed to continuing this momentum to capture the significant opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to working together with our team to deliver exceptional value to our customers and shareholders,” Charles Héaulmé said upon his appointment.

Source: Company Press Release