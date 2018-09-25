Innovative Labeling Solutions has become the first US beta customer for the HP Indigo GEM one-pass digital embellishment system.

HP is also partnering with LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co to ensure compatibility of their products with HP Indigo GEM. K Laser Technology will provide further compatible foils.

Innovative Labeling Solutions CEO Jay Dollries said: “The HP Indigo GEM is a dramatic revolution in digital printing industry enabling us to bring a fully digital printing solution, including embellishments, to the marketplace.

“The cutting-edge technology delivered by HP Indigo GEM removes limitations allowing for embellishments to vary across labels further helping our business to be dynamic and responsive to deliver a broad range applications and creative capabilities.”

HP is set to unveil new digital print solutions for labels and packaging converters at this year’s Labelexpo Americas event, which is being held from 25 to 27 September in Chicago.

HP Indigo digital press portfolio is comprised of wide variety of functional inks, brand protection tools, and converting and workflow management capabilities.

At the event, the company will present shrink-sleeve HP Indigo 8000 system for craft beverage market and Pack Ready simplified entry point to flexible packaging applications to produce laminates with zero cure time.

HP Indigo WS6000 series presses will be used for printing of laminate tubes. The company’s HP Indigo GEM one-pass digital embellishments solution is currently under first stage of beta customer testing and Innovative Labeling Solutions (ILS) is the first US beta customer.

HP Indigo 6900 is advanced narrow web flagship labels and packaging press, which will help converters to improve operational efficiency with easy-to-use tools that support new applications

With pack ready for labels, the converters can use HP Indigo 6900 press to print more types of labels and avoid costly lamination processes. It also supports a range of solutions such as inks and software tools.

HP Indigo ElectroInk Silver can be used in a variety of end-use market applications such as health and beauty, beverage, and household.

HP Indigo 20000 has been added with new capabilities, including an extended media gamut and extra stretchable substrates and enhanced support of extra stretchable substrates and support of paper substrates up to 350μ.

The company will also unveil expanded ABGs ILC760 converting solutions for shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, IML, tubes and wrap around applications.

The latest Production Pro digital front end (DFE) can be used with HP Indigo 6×00 portfolio and HP Indigo 20000.

In addition, the firm will exhibit latest Esko automation engine QuickStart for labels, HP SmartStream Collage automated variable design feature for HP Indigo printing and HP PrintOS cloud platform.

HP Americas graphics solutions business general manager and vice president Dave Prezzano said: “Digital adoption is growing, and converters need more sophisticated solutions to differentiate themselves and effectively add value to brands.

“HP Indigo’s platform for digital labels and packaging production empowers converters to embrace the possibilities of print to create, innovate, and grow their business profitably.”