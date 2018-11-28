Rengo announces that its consolidated subsidiary Howa Sangyo has completed a new building to extend its Narashino factory.

As one of the key flexible packaging companies in the Rengo Group, Howa Sangyo provides a diverse range of flexible packaging, from film wrap for rice balls, sandwiches and other items to packaging for various types of processed foods and medical equipment, in that way helping to enrich people’s lives.

The Narashino factory is Howa Sangyo’s main production base, supplying a variety of film packaging materials.

With expansion of its business operations, there was an urgent need to ensure production capacity and warehouse space to handle the increased number of orders.

The completion of the new factory building extension will allow it to respond promptly to the needs of its customers and further increase quality, as well as to arrange systems for meeting increased demand for flexible packaging in the future.

The Rengo Group defines itself as a “General Packaging Industry (GPI)” and is promoting the enhancement of its comprehensive packaging strengths.

Among these, the flexible packaging business is considered to be a key pillar that can be expected to expand in the future, and Rengo will work actively toward that expansion.

Source: Company Press Release