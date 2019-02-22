UK-based bread-making company Hovis has launched a nation-wide bread bag recycling initiative in partnership with TerraCycle with an aim to create a network of public access bread bag recycling points.

Hovis is encouraging community groups and individuals to set up locations where members of the public can drop off used bread bags.

The packaging marked as ‘LDPE’, regardless of being from any brand are eligible for sending to TerraCycle for recycling, is at free of charge.

At the TerraCycle facility, the bags are then converted into plastic pellets or flakes, which are further used in making items like benches and other outdoor furniture.

Hovis said that all of its bread bags are 100% recyclable through plastic bag collection points at most retailer stores.

A research commissioned by the company suggests that a third of people are confused about whether bread bags are recyclable or not.

Hovis chief executive Nish Kankiwala said: “Whilst all Hovis bread bags are 100% recyclable the new Bread Bag Recycling Programme will make it much easier for consumers to recycle their used bread bags by dropping them off to easily accessible public access recycling points or sending them in for free from home.

“Given the increasing public concern and debate about the level of un-processed plastic waste, we hope this will help as part of the wider efforts to boost recycling of plastics.”

The company has provided people with two options for recycling via the Bread Bag Recycling Program. The first option includes customers to register as a private collector, which facilitates them to collect used bread bags at home and access free postage labels to post them to TerraCycle for recycling.

The second option involves community collection points found using a map on the TerraCycle website. Customers need to take their used bread bags to the dedicated collection points and later the packaging is sent for recycling.

If there is not yet a community collection points then people are encouraged to set up and administrate their own collection point for their community

TerraCycle Europe general manager Laure Cucuron said: “Bread is a product that is consumed by many families on a daily basis so there is significant scope to alter consumer behaviour and to encourage people to recycle used bread bags. Hovis is helping to lead the agenda for the bread industry and we hope to see more brands and industries making moves in the same direction.”