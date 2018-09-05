Printed plastic packaging provider HLP Klearfold has unveiled new child-resistant packaging for the recreational and medical cannabis industry.

The patent-pending Klearfold Keeper CR is a transparent, fully customizable and child-resistant (CR) package developed to meet the growing requirements of the cannabis market.

Available in different sizes, Klearfold Keeper CR cartons are made by using box-grade PET (polyester terephthalate) or RPET (recycled content PET), which includes 30% postconsumer recycled content.

Since long time, consumer products marketers have been using clear plastic cartons to offer customers with information of the inside product, support premium product positioning and optimize brand performance

The new packaging also provides the same performance attributes, in addition to fulfilling child-resistance and senior-friendly criteria.

Klearfold Keeper CR, which is a tray-and-sleeve style CR package, is provided with clear plastic substrate for better product visibility.

It also offers enhanced tear resistance than the paperboard used in other tray-and-sleeve style CR cannabis packages, said the company.

Klearfold Keeper CR substrate provides efficient locking mechanism to re-lock more times for multiple use products.

Tamper evidence is provided for the package with the addition of wafer or security seal to the open end of the package.

The packages sleeves are made by using clear substrate and printed graphics indicates how much portion of the carton is opaque and transparency.

These feature help brand owners to customize the products as required, including vape cartridges, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, or other forms of cannabis.

HLP Klearfold president Steve Frazier said: “While creating this unique, transparent CR package, and testing to the CPSC protocol, we learned that kids are very motivated to get inside when they can see the contents.

“So it was critical we design a CR package that offered a level of security commensurate with paperboard-based CR packages.

“The Klearfold Keeper CR’s box-grade plastic substrate is significantly more durable than opaque paperboard and the package’s glue seams, often a failure point in paperboard CR cartons, are chemically-bonded to provide that added measure of security.”