Hippo Premium Packaging , a leader in custom packaging and branding solutions for the legal cannabis industry, was selected by California Cannabinoids, to design the packaging for its newly introduced Doug's Varin vape pen product lines.

The work by Hippo included the design of a gorgeous box and point-of-sale display, as well as its refined logo and color palette.

Doug’s Varin is the first-ever THCV vape pen. THCV is generally absent in the vast majority of cannabis products, but it is sought after for its special properties that can only be experienced in the kind of high concentrations that Doug’s Varin offers.

“We knew Doug’s Varin was unique, and the packaging would need to convey that the product was truly special,” said Kary Radestock, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging. “So, we created an upscale look that elevates the brand and brings attention to the product’s rare qualities.”

Sheila Hoyt, Chief Business Development Officer at California Cannabinoids, Inc., said she was impressed with the work of the Hippo team and their commitment to helping launch the brand.

“We had some lofty goals for our packaging,” Hoyt said. “We knew it needed to really stand out from the plethora of other products on the market and convey the special nature of our unique product line,” she added. “The team at Hippo really hit the mark.”

The packaging captures the purity and quality of the products by using gorgeous telescoping rigid boxes that are decorated with a hot gloss gold foil, surrounded by a calming blue color palette. The bottom portion of the “Relief” box is wrapped in a matte gold foil liner, which contrasts beautifully with the other specially selected treatments.

“I love this packaging and am so happy that we were able to help California Cannabinoids launch this fabulous new product,” Radestock added.

Source: Company Press Release