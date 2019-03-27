Hippo Premium Packaging, a provider of products and services to the cannabis industry, has developed a new packaging for Canna Bath in a bid to better promote the brand.

The new logo and packaging designed for Canna Bath will enhance the shelf appeal of the brand at luxury retail stores.

Canna Bath founder and CEO Jessica Bernardo said: “The new packaging allowed us to get into prominent, luxury stores.”

Hippo’s team has designed a clean and fresh look for Canna Bath products through providing an advanced packaging that features a new logo, specially selected pastel colors and precisely applied metallic inks and foils.

The new packaging has also enabled Canna Bath to increase the sales of its products, said Hippo.

Hippo Premium Packaging co-founder and CEO Kary Radestock said: “It was a fun process bringing her new brand to life and getting creative with the decorating treatments.

“It is especially gratifying that the new packaging is helping Canna Bath get into prominent new retail chains, as well as stimulating a terrific increase in sales.”

In September 2018, Hippo Premium Packaging introduced new Duallok child-resistant packaging system for the cannabis industry.

Massachusetts-based small batch cultivator and processor Theory Wellness, which is also a client of Hippo Packaging, is the first entity to market the new Duallok packaging system.

The new packaging system features tray and sleeve, which efficiently locks and serves as barrier to restrict children from opening, while supports adults to easily open the package.

Duallok packaging system can be customized to be used for a wide range of products in the cannabis industry.

Hippo is a branding and packaging company that provides products and services to the customers in the cannabis industry.

The company serves various customers, including cannabis growers, producer/processors, manufacturers and dispensaries. It provides custom packaging solutions, brand development, marketing services and communications for firms in the cannabis industry.

Hippo’s team includes professionals from the fields of packaging and printing, design, marketing, and public relations, who will help to create and introduce brand, improve sales, increase revenues and enhance awareness.