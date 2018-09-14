Hippo Premium Packaging has introduced new Duallok child-resistant packaging system for the cannabis industry.

Massachusetts-based small batch cultivator and processor Theory Wellness, which is also a client of Hippo Packaging, is the first entity to market the new Duallok packaging system.

Theory Wellness CFO Nick Friedman said: “Duallok is the top-of-the-line folding carton, so we held off our product launch until the system completed certification and was ready to go.”

The new packaging system features tray and sleeve, which efficiently locks and serves as barrier to restrict children from opening, while supports adults to easily open the package.

Duallok packaging system can be customized to be used for a wide range of products in the cannabis industry.

With advanced print and decorating options, the new packaging system is available in various sizes to be used for different cannabis products.

The new packaging system can be used for vape cartridges, disposable pens, pre-rolls, syringes, edibles, starter kits, shatter, concentrates and gift sets.

Burgopak, a packaging design agency, has developed the Duallok patented packaging solution.

Hippo Premium Packaging has secured a premier distributorship from Burgopak to supply the new packaging solution to customers across the US.

Duallok system meets packaging system16 CFR 1700 guidelines for child-resistant packaging, said Hippo Premium.

Hippo Premium Packaging co-founder and CEO Kary Radestock said: “Once a consumer picks up your package, they will make an immediate, sometimes subconscious decision about whether or not they will trust your brand.

“Accordingly, one of the greatest challenges for cannabis businesses is to package their products in a distinctive manner that generates interest and also meets child safety regulations.”

Hippo Premium Packaging provides products and services to the customers in the cannabis industry, including cannabis growers, producer/processors, manufacturers and dispensaries.

The company offers custom packaging solutions, brand development, marketing services and communications for firms in the cannabis industry.

Hippo’s team is comprised of professionals from the fields of packaging and printing, design, marketing, and public relations, who will help to create and introduce brand, improve sales, increase revenues and enhance awareness.