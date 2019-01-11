Alberta-based manufacturer and distributer of cannabis lifestyle products, High Tide has launched a free recycling program in its Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores for all Health Canada-approved cannabis product packaging.

Canna Cabana is implementing the program in each of its five existing cannabis stores in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Whitecourt, Alberta. The recycling program is also expected to be offered at all new Canna Cabana stores opening across Canada.

The company said the development of the program was a result of consistent customer feedback regarding the cannabis consumer experience and is consistent with High Tide’s values as a socially-responsible organization

High Tide Founder President & CEO said: “We heard from our customers, loud and clear, that they weren’t happy when it came to the excess amount of packaging that is required for cannabis products.Although we have no control over the packaging of cannabis products, we decided that the least we could do was to help collect and recycle it for customers.”

The free Program is expected to accept almost all cannabis packaging purchased from a licensed retailer like outer and inner plastic packaging, tins, joint tubes, plastic bottles, plastic caps and flexible plastic bags.

The packaging materials marked with the Health Canada THC symbol are allowed to be dropped off at any of the Canna Cabana stores.

All the collected recyclables are expected to be sent to a qualified recycling services provider to be processed for reuse, upcycle or recycle into a variety of affordable, sustainable consumer products and industrial applications.

High Tide says it encourages the consumers to reduce waste along with their environmental footprint by embracing the recycling programs available.

In October 2018, KushCo Holdings, the parent company to a diverse group of business units that are transformative leaders in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries, has also taken initiatives for sustainable packaging.

It has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC) to ensure the sustainable packaging solutions for cannabis supply chain.

As a member of the SPC, KushCo would collaborate with other companies in different industry sector, which are developing and employing environmentally-friendly packaging solutions to suit each company’s unique products and consumer demands.

The other members in SPC include important companies like The Coca-Cola Company, McDonald’s, Mars, Incorporated, Procter & Gamble, Starbucks Coffee, United Parcel Service (UPS) and Walmart, among others.