H.I.G. Capital, via its European arm H.I.G. Europe, has created a global trim and packaging manufacturer entity with the simultaneous acquisition of Cadica, Tessilgraf and Bernini.

The newly formed trim and packaging entity will serve the customers in the premium and ultra-luxury fashion industry.

It will be specialized in providing garment labels, tags and packaging supplies for major fashion brands.

Cadica, Tessilgraf and Bernini, established in 1974, 1958 and 1977, respectively, are major companies in the Italian garments label district with clients in the premium and absolute luxury segments of the fashion market.

HIG said the new group will provide a high value-added service to its customers, which is based on the design of creative solutions and the search for innovative materials, on anti-counterfeiting systems, and on international logistic support.

The integrated unit of Cadica, Tessilgraf and Bernini will have sales in more than 90 countries with over 900 customers.

HIG believes that the integration will generate significant synergies, enhance the unique features of each company within the group and benefit from their shared IT infrastructure, international logistics platform, manufacturing know-how, and high-level expertise in design.

The group’s IT structure and logistics platform is available in the US, China, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, Romania and Tunisia.

H.I.G’s new formed group will serve as a platform for a program of further acquisitions intended at creating an international provider of components, including labels, packaging, buttons, zippers, metal decorations and ribbons, for premium and ultra-luxury brands.

Cadica chairman and founder Andrea Carnevali said: “The collaboration with H.I.G. represents a fundamental milestone in the history of Cadica, the new Group and the industry itself.

“The combination of the complementary skills of the companies belonging to the Group will allow us to enhance and improve the service offered to our customers, both in terms of creativity, production experience and logistical support.”

H.I.G. Capital Italy managing director Raffaele Legnani said: “H.I.G. is proud to lead a project that will create one of the leading international players in the sector of labels, trims, and packaging for the premium and ultra luxury fashion industry.”