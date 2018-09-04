Henkel commits to make all packaging recyclable by 2025

Germany-based consumer goods company Henkel has committed to make all of its packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025 to further promote a circular economy.

Several companies apart from Henkel are focusing on making packaging recyclable as part of their plans.

In an effort to promote a circular economy, the firm said it plans to use 35% recycled plastic for its consumer goods products in Europe, within the same timeframe.

Henkel executive vice president of human resources and sustainability council chair Kathrin Menges said: “Only by reusing and recycling as much material as possible will we be able to live well within the resource limits of our planet. This concept is at the heart of our approach to sustainable packaging.

“Together with our partners along the entire value chain, we want to include materials from sustainable sources into smart designs to close the loop – for the benefit of people and the planet.”

As part of its commitment towards circular economy, the firm plans to focus on three key phases of a circular value chain.

Henkel said it intends to include an increasing share of sustainable materials into its product packaging as well as focus on design principles that enable a circular economy.

For smart packaging design, Henkel plans to explore innovative solutions along the entire value chain

The firm said it seeks to reduce the amount of packaging material it uses while ensuring that it only uses packaging that is absolutely essential.

Additionally, in order to make sure product packaging can be recycled after usage, the firm plans sign partnerships to promote appropriate systems for recycling.

The company is also considering explore solutions such as refill systems to allow consumers to reuse packaging.

Henkel said in a statement: “Progress toward sustainable packaging will only be possible if organizations from across industries and along the value chain work together.

“That’s why Henkel is collaborating with a variety of partners to drive innovation in packaging development and promote improved recycling infrastructure.”

Earlier this year, Henkel has partnered with Waste Free Oceans to manufacture bottles from plastic waste removed from oceans and rivers.

Over a period of at least three years, the partners are planning to remove plastic from water bodies such as rivers, lakes, seas and oceans to produce 100 metric tons of usable recycled material per annum.