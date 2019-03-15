Henkel Adhesive Technologies has announced new North American technical center of excellence for flexible packaging, focusing primarily on Loctite adhesive and coatings.

The facility for flexible packaging adhesives and coating applications extends the company’s capabilities in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The company said it is applying its expertise to invest in delivering innovative solutions, as packaging is a center piece of food safety and expanded shelf life.

With a main focus on Loctite adhesive and coatings, the new technical center will feature labs for evaluation, design and testing, full-scale equipment and advanced customer training facilities to meet the requirements of converters and brand owners.

The new technical center is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies vice president Alejandro Schoenhoff said: “Our technical center of excellence, with its expanded capabilities, will allow our team of technical service and product development experts to optimize our packaging technologies.

“Being able to demonstrate the latest adhesive and coating applications in-house gives our customers an opportunity to see the benefits of a new solution before full-scale implementation.”

“At the same time, our upgraded facilities will support improved customer engagement with training courses designed for those involved in the creation of flexible packaging materials, combining theoretical knowledge on the adhesive lamination process with hands-on practical training.”

Henkel provides a range of packaging adhesives and coatings to the consumer goods companies. The firm’s Loctite products are said to deliver flexible packaging solutions that comply with the FDA and global food safe packaging regulations.

In North America, Henkel manages three business units, including adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care.

The firm’s industrial and consumer brands comprise of Schwarzkop hair care, Dial soaps, Right Guard antiperspirants and Snuggle fabric softeners, as well as Loctite, Technomelt and Bonderite adhesives.

With sales of about $6bn in 2018, Henkel’s North American’s division accounts for 25% of its global sales. Henkel employs around 9,000 people across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.