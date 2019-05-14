German consumer goods firm Henkel has acquired US-based 3D printing and industrial inkjet company, Molecule Corp, for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Concord of California, Molecule Corp offers advanced solutions that can be used in 3D printing applications of various products, including medical devices and a wide variety of consumer goods. They can also be used in aerospace and automotive applications.

The company also supplies industrial inkjet materials for the customers in a wide variety of markets.

Henkel 3D printing head Philipp Loosen said: “Molecule’s strong 3D printing and inkjet resin technologies and digital development capabilities perfectly complement and strengthen our materials portfolio and build on our approach to offer a comprehensive range of customized additive manufacturing solutions.”

Industrial inkjet technology will offer brand protection with security inkjet inks, as well as print labels directly to a variety of plastics, metals and paper substrates.

Industrial inkjet technology can be used for different packaging products, including corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, folding carton, label, metal and plastics.

Waterborne technology will be used for industrial inkjet printing of corrugated materials. The inkjet technology will be used for printing simple black product information and barcodes, as well as full color graphics on corrugated products.

Henkel said that the acquisition is in line with the firm’s strategy to strengthen its portfolio via targeted acquisitions.

The acquisition will help Henkel to strengthen its technology portfolio for durable and functional parts in3D printing, as well as allows enhancing its capabilities to invent and develop new material or material components and provides access to industrial inkjet applications.

Molecule Corp founder and president Ken Kisner said: “Henkel’s customer centered approach along with our combined product portfolio will help key industries accelerate the speed of innovation and move 3D printing from prototyping to digital manufacturing.”

Recently, Henkel and Ampacet have unveiled a recyclable black plastic packaging. The new packaging material is said to use an alternative carbon-free black color, allowing used bottles to be incorporated back into the value chain.