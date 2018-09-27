Meal-kit company HelloFresh has replaced its box liners with TemperPack’s curbside recyclable ClimaCell liners, as part of its commitment to sustainability.

The ClimaCell liners will allow HelloFresh to avoid 15,000 tons of packaging waste to enter into landfills each year.

HelloFresh chief operating officer and managing director Uwe Voss said: “The ClimaCell recyclable liners are another example of how we listen to our customers that want quality fresh food conveniently delivered to their doorstep but with the most environmentally-friendly packaging the meal kit category can deliver on.”

Consumers can dispose ClimaCell liners in curbside recycling bins, along with the corrugated box package, and it delivers similar performance as EPS foam (Styrofoam).

At present, TemperPack is manufacturing ClimaCell liners at its Richmond facility, and plans are underway to commence production at the Las Vegas facility.

The expanded production at the Las Vegas facility will help the company to better serve clients on each coast.

HelloFresh said that it will also replace Green Chef’s box liners in the similar manner.

TemperPack co-founder and co-CEO James McGoff said: “Consumers are evaluating the entire meal kit shipment including the packaging when deciding which service to go with.

“With guidance from market leaders like HelloFresh, we developed ClimaCell to help companies ease customer concerns on compromising waste for convenience.”

With 1.12 million active US customers, HelloFresh delivers delicious ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to households across the world. The company delivered 25 million meals in the second quarter of 2018.

Established in 2015, TemperPack is engaged in providing solutions to the thermal packaging problems via sustainable design.

The company, which focuses on reducing unsustainable packaging, is specialized in offering customized solutions to the customers in the perishable food and life sciences industries.

TemperPack has two facilities in Virginia and Nevada, and is concentrating more on expanding its operations in the perishable and cold chain shipping market.

Earlier this month e-commerce company Boxed Wholesale has partnered with TemperPack Technologies to develop and test environmentally-friendly thermal packaging to keep its chocolates from melting during the summer months.