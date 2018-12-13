Dutch brewing company Heineken will launch 100 Cal Slim Cans, a 12-can variety pack with three 8.5oz flavors, containing 100 calories each, in January 2019 as part of plans to expand Strongbow Hard Ciders brand in the US.

Positioned at the intersection of cider, canned wine and hard seltzer as crisp alternative, Strongbow 100 Cal Slim Cans are expected to cater to the growing enthusiasm for wellbeing and the demand for light refreshment.

The pack will contain Strongbow’s newest flavor, Dry Pear, a mildly sweet pear-apple cider with a light, dry finish, as well as Rosé Apple and the Original Dry, which was relaunched recently.

The company said that it expects to source sales for the 100 Cal Slim Cans from millennial consumers who are drinking more canned wine and those who are looking to cut calories from their beverage choices but are still seeking a full-flavored experience

It said that all Strongbow products do not contain artificial flavors or colors.

Heineken vice-president of emerging brands Jessica Robinson said: “Our 100 Cal Slim Cans meet an emerging consumer need. With only 100 calories per can, our new 8.5oz size creates a better-for-you, full-flavoured and fast-selling option.

“Strongbow Slim Cans are a ‘top 20’ concept for us on purchase intent, liking, uniqueness and believability, and we’re including our new Dry Pear in the variety pack to meet the growing popularity of pear flavour products in the grocery channel.

“We’re putting our focus here to source new business from the booming canned wine and hard seltzer segments.”

The company intends to drive trial and awareness of the 100 Cal Slim Can Variety Pack through taste-maker event sampling, influencer partnerships, social media, in-store media, sampling and POS, and high-value rebate offers (where legal).

Robinson said: “Strongbow is the #1 import cider in the US. With 50% conversion to usage, shoppers who buy once, buy again.

“Exclusively available in this 100 Cal variety pack, we think Dry Pear is a great addition to the award-winning line up of flavors in the 100 Cal Slim Cans.

“It’s a one-two punch; a popular, refreshing new flavour in a package that’s on-trend.”

In 2017, Heineken released Strongbow Artisanal Blend cider, made from three varieties of heirloom cider apples, in response to the popularity of blended cider.