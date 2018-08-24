Heidelberg unveils latest digital solutions at customer events in Japan

Heidelberg has unveiled latest digital solutions and “Smart Print Shop” at customer events in Japan.

Over 450 visitors experienced how productivity can be significantly increased with digitized and automated processes at the open house at Heidelberg Japan in Tokyo at the end of July.

Under the motto “Smart Print Shop” with “Push to Stop”, the guests from Japan and Asia saw how an integrated workflow incorporates all processes and optimizes the overall equipment efficiency (OEE). Push to Stop is setting new rules for the game: whereas in the past the operator had to manually initiate a large number of steps in the production process, now he only needs to intervene in the automated process chain as necessary.

Thanks to intelligent networking and automation, the machines can organize and handle the production process on their own. This goes as far as autonomous printing, and has the potential to double the OEE. Heidelberg has sold over 400 machines suitable for Push to Stop since it was introduced at drupa 2016.

Japanese and Asian print shops are already highly industrialized, but want further productivity increases to remain competitive and be profitable.

They saw the answer at the open house in the shape of a Speedmaster XL 106 eight-color machine with perfecting, which independently produced twelve magazine signatures with a run length of 150 sheets within 30 minutes. This record was possible thanks to the high level of automation of the machine, standardized jobs, and the integration into the Prinect print shop workflow.

The Speedmaster XL 106 was equipped with Prinect Press Center XL 2, Wallscreen XL, and Intellistart 2 as well as the Prinect Inpress Control 2 inline spectral measurement and control system. The innovative DryStar LED UV drying technology resulted in instantly dry sheets in the delivery, which were sent directly for further processing in the postpress machines also integrated into the workflow – the Stahlfolder KH 82 folding machine and Polar cutting systems. Saphira coordinated consumables from the Lifecycle Solutions division also optimized the overall process.

The new Versafire EV and Versafire EP digital printing systems were presented at the open house and printed 28 different jobs on a wide range of substrates and with different applications. The Versafire EV is aimed at customers who want to realize creative applications and enhanced business models. The Versafire EP is designed for flexible production and maximum performance.

When asked about their impressions, the visitors expressed their positive thoughts: Heidelberg is the technology leader that is consistently driving the digital transformation and in this way setting standards in the print media industry.

Source: Company Press Release