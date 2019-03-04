US-based fermented beverage manufacturer Health-Ade kombucha is launching six new kombucha variants this year, alongside the introduction of new packaging.

Health-Ade said that it has upgraded its internal capabilities to make the manufacturing and brewing process more effective, and factoring in consumer needs and retail trends.

The company has introduced new flavors, which are certified organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, raw and kosher include Cherry Berry, Grapefruit, Tropical Punch, Passionfruit, Strawberry-Lemonade, lemonade, and Peach-Mango. The suggested retail price of new Health-Ade Kombucha is decided as $3.99/16 oz.

Health-Ade CEO, Co-Founder and product final taste tester Daina Trout said: “Developing new flavors is not only an integral part of the Health-Ade business model, but it’s one of my favorite processes. We found ourselves with an opportunity to bolster our flavor variety;

“Sourcing inspiration from colors, we set out to recreate popular notes seen in other beverage categories that have yet to be fermented and turned into kombucha. Our primary goal is to make things that taste great and make you feel great above all else–that’s the Health-Ade difference.”

Health-Ade announced that in addition to the new flavors, the hand-made and fermented in super-small 2.5gallon batch kombucha is also available to the customers and retailers in new ways.

As part of the company’s testing and marketing different sizing and packaging varieties in markets across the nation, the 8oz 4 packs of Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon and Pomegranate are made available at Whole Foods Markets, nationwide, from May 2019 at MSRP $9.49.

Health-Ade co-founder and chief sales officer Vanessa Dew said: “We started Health-Ade with a small credit card and a big dream–and our 16-ounce amber glass bottles have been with us from day one. They’ve become a signature for us, a point of recognition and status.

“We’ve always met our consumers where their lifestyle points are so by expanding our size offerings, Health-Ade will continue to inspire and fuel customers, as they go after their most game changing goals–no matter where their journeys bring them”

For Health-Ade’s Superfood Kombucha line of teas, new labeling was introduced to modernize and differentiate the two lines–giving the former a “pop” of color. The company says that its Superfoods tea line is still handcrafted in super-small 2.5-gallon batches and made from cold-pressed juice from organic product.

The company claims that the exotic flavors and botanical additivities added to each of the product is linked to a specific health benefit. The line currently includes Bubbly Rose, Maca-Berry and Power Greens with Cherry Berry, slated for inclusion upon launch.

Health-Ade Co-Founder and COO Justin Trout said: “For the past seven years, we at Health-Ade have held fast to the belief that if you always follow your gut, the result will be happiness. Our guts have not led us astray yet.”