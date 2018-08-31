Heaford to unveil scalable mounting options for enhanced efficiency at Labelexpo Americas

JM Heaford, a supplier of mounting and proofing solutions for the tag and label, flexible packaging, corrugated and gravure markets, is set to present latest solutions to meet the requirements of label producers large and small at Labelexpo Americas, which will take place from 25 to 27 September.

On Booth #3712 the company will be demonstrating the measurable benefits of systems from start-up and entry-level systems through to fully-automated flexographic plate mounting.

Exhibiting three plate mounters, the Heaford booth at Labelexpo Americas, illustrates that any scale of label production can take steps to improve efficiency and productivity.

Heaford’s showcase product is its Label AutoMounter launched at Labelexpo Europe last year. Taking less than one minute to mount any plate, it has a maximum cylinder/sleeve width of 700 mm (27.5 inches) and a repeat range of 150 – 610 mm (6 – 24 inches).

The automated processes of the AutoMounter eliminate the need for skilled operators and make it ideal for larger label producers running round-the-clock with multiple presses to ensure consistent plate mounting each and every time. Overall control is maintained via a simple, multi-lingual graphic interface, and the system can store and recall over 10,000 jobs.

Booth 3712 will also show a Heaford FTS plate mounter, offering semi-automation, ease-of-use, repeatable accuracy and speed. Showing with the rotary plate cutter and pivoting tape roll holder options, the Heaford team at Labelexpo is available to explain how savings on press downtime and labour costs are giving customers payback on purchase within a few months.

Completing the trio of devices at the Show is the entry-level EES plate mounter, proposed for start-ups and those looking for the next step up in mounting speed and precision. Designed with the same emphasis on build quality, accuracy and longevity for which Heaford equipment is renowned, it minimises press downtime by eliminating the unreliable practice of mounting “by eye”.

JM Heaford managing director Sally-Anne Heaford said: “Maximum automation is of course the best choice for reducing human error and boosting productivity, but you don’t need to be running multiple narrow web presses to be able to gain tangible benefits from stepping up your plate mounting technology.

“Our exhibits at Labelexpo show that there are many incremental opportunities for improvement that can make a huge difference to ease-of-use, accuracy and repeatability.

“Each Heaford system has been designed with these aims in mind and all the models we are showing at Labelexpo Americas have become bestsellers in their class for this very reason.”

JM Heaford Directors Sally-Anne Heaford and David Muncaster will be available throughout the Show alongside Nick Vindel, Latin American Sales Manager, US based service engineer Gary Zima and Gregg Gayle of US Flexo, Heaford’s recently appointed exclusive US representative, to meet customers, conduct demonstrations, and discuss with interested parties the gains to be made from investing in Heaford systems.

Source: Company Press Release