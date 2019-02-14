Haselmeier said it is now offering assembly, labeling and packaging services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Haselmeier is a leading solution provider for self-injection devices. As an innovative and strategic partner for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Haselmeier develops and produces customized, unique self-injection systems that are used worldwide.

The quality, reliability and ease of use of these high-tech products play a key role in the therapeutic efficiency and quality of life of patients.

Haselmeier has been in possession of an allowance to manufacture pharmaceuticals since December 2018, which is done at the production site in Buchen, Odenwald, in accordance with §13 of the Medicines Act (Arzneimittelgesetz – AMG) or according to Art. 40 of Directive 2001/83/EC. Haselmeier can now offer pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies an assembly, labelling and packaging service.

Konrad Betzler, chief quality officer of Haselmeier:“I am pleased that, after extensive preparatory work and in close coordination with the responsible GMP supervisory authority, we have now received the manufacturing permit”.

Haselmeier will in future assemble the cartridges supplied by customers for the respective therapies with the injection pens as well as label and package the combination products. This service also includes the manufacture of batches for stability testing.

Haselmeier thus offers important complete solutions, for example for pharmaceutical companies in the production of small and medium-sized series for clinical studies as well as for biotech start-ups.

Source: Company Press Release