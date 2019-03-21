Hasa, a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products, announced its decision to build a state-of-the-art packaging and distribution facility in the greater San Diego, California area.

In conjunction with the build out, Hasa has agreed to acquire certain assets from Abcana Industries, Inc. (“Abcana”), a packager and distributor of water treatment chemicals for diverse end markets.

The new facility will represent the seventh location within the Hasa footprint, expanding the Company’s geographic reach and providing improved service levels for its customers. It is anticipated that the new facility will be operational by the 4th quarter in 2019.

Concurrent with the transaction, Hasa has assumed and will manage all former Abcana sales relationships. Prior to the opening of the new facility, Abcana will manufacture and deliver products on behalf of Hasa during a transition period.

In addition, Jesus A. Felix, former Vice President of Abcana, has been named General Manager of the San Diego region for Hasa. Jesus Felix Loera, former President of Abcana, will also continue to be actively involved in the San Diego operations.

Chris Brink, CEO of Hasa, commented, “We are thrilled to be working with Abcana as we look to bring exceptional quality and service to our valued customers and invest in a best-in-class facility in the San Diego region. We believe that this investment will enable continued rapid growth on the West Coast and generate significant value for our channel partners.”

Mr. Felix, added, “We are excited to join the Hasa team and participate in the next stage of our growth together. I look forward to working closely with each of our customers to ensure that this is an exciting next step for both companies and would like to thank all Abcana employees for their continued support and commitment.”

Hasa is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates across seven facilities in California, Arizona, Washington and Texas.

Source: Company Press Release